Playing through Mario's 1-1 level vertically looks a lot more stressful

Mario games can be challenging, but they aren't known for being so difficult you want to throw your controller at the screen. In comes Super Mario Maker 2 . Lately, people who enjoy others' pain have been coming up with inventive ways to make playing Mario feel more like an extreme exercise in patience and determination. The latest isn't quite so extreme, but it is an entirely more stressful way to experience one of Mario's most iconic levels, 1-1 from the original Super Mario Bros, only vertical.

Super Mario Bros. 1-1, but it's flipped on its side by DannyB.ID: 9M3-SNK-WRF pic.twitter.com/7TlVzj1fvaAugust 18, 2019

One meticulous Super Mario Maker 2 creator turned the classic first level of Super Mario Bros. on its side, tasking players with jumping upwards and catching onto anything and everything that might allow them to progress through the level. Beating the level requires a surprising amount of technical prowess, as ascending to a platform often demands jumping at extremely precise angles or using Goombas to bounce up to the next landing area.

The "1-1 Flipped on Its Side!" level was created by Super Mario Maker 2 user DannyB, and can be located by its course ID: 9M3-SNK-WRF, for those who dare. For the uninitiated, a course needs to be completed by its maker in order for it to be published for the world to play, so the vertical Super Mario Bros. 1-1 is definitely doable. In fact, it's far from the most difficult Super Mario Maker 2 level we've seen.

Not all Super Mario Maker 2 creations are punishingly difficult - some are simply fascinating for the amount of time and detail that undoubtedly went into making them.