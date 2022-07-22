How to play one game in Fortnite with a referee

The Fortnite Refer A Friend event is back for 2022, and a particular task to play 1 game in Fortnite with a referee has been causing some confusion. Get the image of a black and white stripe shirted whistle-blower out of your head, as in this instance 'referee' means the other player you are trying to tempt back to Fortnite by linking up with them so you both earn rewards. Unlike the regular Fortnite quests found in-game, the Refer A Friend tasks are all managed through a separate website, so read on for details of how to set that up and play one game in Fortnite with a referee, plus the rest of the tasks and the rewards you'll earn for beating them.

How to take part in Fortnite Refer A Friend 2022

To get started with the Fortnite Refer A Friend tasks, you need to visit the official event website and sign in with your Epic account, then select an eligible friend from your list who must have played less than two hours of Fortnite Battle Royale or Zero Build in the last 30 days. If you don't have any friends who meet that requirement then you can also do this with a new account, though you'll need someone else to run it for you or log in on two different systems you own. Once you link to another account, you'll complete the Create a Connection task and earn your first reward.

How to play 1 game in Fortnite with a referee (Image: © Epic Games) For the next task you need to play one game in Fortnite with a referee, which sounds a lot more complicated than it is. All you need to do is party up in-game with the account you've linked through the Refer A Friend site, then play a single Duos, Trios, or Squads match in either Battle Royale or Zero Build mode. Once that match is completed, you'll tick the play 1 game in Fortnite with a referee task off your list and earn another reward.

What are the Fortnite Refer A Friend rewards in 2022

There are a total of five Fortnite Refer A Friend rewards to unlock, for completing the tasks below in the order shown:

Create a Connection - Double Draw Spray

Play 1 game in Fortnite with a referee - Immortal Oasis Wrap

Place Top 10 6 times with your referee - Oasis Wind Back Bling

Eliminate 45 opponents with your referee - Oasis Wind Harvesting Tool

Gain plus 60 levels on your own and wait for your referee to gain plus 60 levels too - Xander Outfit

The first two tasks are straightforward, and you can speed up your progress on the third one by playing Squads matches, as that will give you fewer teams to outlive to place in the Top 10. The final assignment will no doubt prove the most difficult, and even though players are reporting that level progress they make while completing the previous tasks is counting, that's still a lot of levels to gain for both you and your referee. On the plus side, the event is running until February 19, 2023 which means you have plenty of time to work on this, but even though you don't need to play together there's still a significant amount of commitment required from both of you to rack up those levels.