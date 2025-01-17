"Single-player games now cost so much" which is why you need to buy remasters so PlayStation can "keep investing in great new games" according to ex-Sony president

It often feels like we get more remasters than new games these days, but according to retired PlayStation legend Shuhei Yoshida, they're needed to fund fresh projects.

In an interview with Kinda Funny Games (spotted by Push Square ), host Greg Miller asks, "I wonder what you think fans get wrong, [something] that they just don't understand about making games?"

"I joked about Hermen [Hulst, PlayStation co-CEO] sometimes making too many remasters," Yoshida replies. "I think the people who complain about that are maybe thinking Hermen is doing that instead of doing something new. But I'm sure these remakes are made by a dedicated, different team, or some porting teams, especially the PC version. So I don't think he's sacrificing anything by doing it."

That's not always true, as Rockstar took over development of the GTA Trilogy remaster from Grove Street Games, even removing the studio's name from the game's splash screen, something GSG's CEO called a "dick move."

Yoshida goes on to explain the reasoning behind all the remakes we see these days. Because "single-player games now cost so much, they need additional income by doing remasters and porting to PC," he says. Remasters and ports are "much cheaper to produce, create additional revenue, and create new users to the IP, especially when you port the game to PC."

Yoshida has some advice for you if you want to keep playing new games from studios you love: "Support Hermen doing these porting and remasters so that he can keep investing in these great new games."

I do get annoyed by all the remasters, especially since Naughty Dog hasn't put out a new game since 2020, but I have to admit that games simply cost far too much and take far too long, so I see Yoshida's logic. I'd prefer games were just made cheaper by focusing less on graphical fidelity, but that doesn't seem like it'll happen any time soon, at least not with triple-A studios.

