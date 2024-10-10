Figuring out where to buy the Nintendo Alarmo will be a priority for many Ninty fans today, and with good reason. Sure, I and many others would have been more excited if the company dropped the Switch 2 yesterday instead of an adorable alarm clock, but I'm still just as excited on the ground hunting for pre-order opportunities. Thankfully, it should be straightforward to get a hold of, as it's exclusive to the Nintendo Store for now, but you will need a Switch Online membership.

Coming in at $99.99 / £89.99, the Nintendo Alarmo is effectively a very quirky alarm clock. The bedside gadget isn't a Switch accessory in itself, but it's armed with soundtracks and effects from the handheld's iconic library and a small screen that displays characters. Rather than just blasting you with jingles, it'll instead use sensors to match your movements with noises, like Mario coin jingles and "splats" from Splatoon 3.

The good news is that, so far, Nintendo Alarmo stock seems to be holding up. In the UK, I had to join a queue for five minutes before reaching the Nintendo Store page. On the US side of things, I was able to get to the alarm clock right away, meaning you should be able to reserve the gadget without any wait times. Again, you'll need to log in with your Switch Online account to add it to your cart, so you'll want to do that beforehand to speed up the process. Not got one? You can grab a free trial and give the service a whirl.

Nintendo Alarmo: Where to buy in the US

Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo | $99.99 at My Nintendo Store

Nintendo's weird motion sensor alarm clock is exclusively available to buy now if you're a Switch Online subscriber, meaning you can log in and get a hold of one before it reaches other retailers in early 2025.

Where to buy Nintendo Alarmo in the UK

Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo | £89.99 at My Nintendo Store

In the UK, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can easily grab the Alarmo right now ahead of its official 2025 retail release date. If you're buying more than one, keep in mind that the store is limiting orders to four per customer.

Nintendo Alarmo FAQ

How much is Nintendo Alarmo? Nintendo Alarmo comes in at $99.99 in the US and £89.99 in the UK. Since it's currently available to Switch Online members, you'll also have to pay for the subscription service or sign up for a free trail before purchasing.

When will Nintendo Alarmo release Nintendo Alarmo is already available via the My Nintendo Store exclusively if you're a Switch Online member. However, the alarm clock will be available without a subscription at other retailers in early 2025.

What actually is the Nintendo Alarmo?

Revealed on October 9, the Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo is a smart alarm clock that uses a combination of motion sensors and sounds to wake you up. The small 2.8-inch LCD screen on the front displays characters and animations to match soundtrack snippets and effects that match your movements in bed as motivation to get up.

The Alarmo is set to boast 35 different Nintendo-themed scenes, including Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda, Pikmin, and Ring Fit Adventure. In addition to reacting to your morning movements, the clock can also track stats like sleep patterns and how much you've been moving in the night, providing insight into how much time you've actually spent resting.

