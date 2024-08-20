The new Nintendo Museum has a display dedicated to "before we made games," featuring exhibits like 'Nintendo Baby Stroller' and 'Nintendo Gun'

Nintendo is opening a big ol' museum dedicated to its 134-year history, and many people are learning that part of that history involves making a baby stroller and guns.

To celebrate and announce that the Nintendo Museum is opening its doors on October 2 in Japan, the House of Mario has held a special event hosted by Shigeru Miyamoto. Various displays reveal how things have changed over time, from Mario and Zelda's presentation to the technology fueling everything from the NES to the Nintendo Switch.

What's catching plenty of eyes, though, is one wall that pokes at Nintendo's history outside of games. Founded back in 1889 as Nintendo Koppai, the company initially focused on making handmade hanafuda playing cards. The idea of play was always central to Nintendo then, though that doesn't mean the company didn't experiment. Meet the Nintendo Mamaberica baby stroller, which was apparently released in the 1970s and is now in the Nintendo Museum. Mind you, I think folk are more occupied with what's nearby.

The Nintendo Baby Stroller and Gun will be on display at the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto. pic.twitter.com/yqiDozmuvRAugust 19, 2024

The official gun of NintendoAugust 19, 2024

when da hell did nintendo make a gun pic.twitter.com/GWhPrlW5ZnAugust 19, 2024

An NES Zapper it does not appear to be. As you with the rest of the stream, the fun didn't end there either.

Things are a little hostile at the Nintendo Museum pic.twitter.com/OvxqzDcWKQAugust 19, 2024

miyamoto is showing off the jail cells they send you to when the nintendo ninjas find you pic.twitter.com/0b3FHpKDiCAugust 19, 2024

As for more of what the museum actually has, you've got several interactive set-ups to encourage play, a shop, and a cafe. What isn't on display, though, is the Nintendo Switch successor, though Nintendo did warn us about that. You can check out the full stream below.

Nintendo Museum Direct - YouTube Watch On

