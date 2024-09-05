Former Nintendo president jokes he'll sell his prized N64 collection for $70,000, but fans are taking the offer very seriously: "I'll buy the whole tub"

As retired Nintendo president Reginald "Reggie" Fils-Aimé shows off some of his impressive N64 collection, fans have asked to purchase it - and it looks like they're serious.

Reggie Fils-Aimé left his role as the revered president of Nintendo of America in 2019, but he has maintained his presence online since. One of his more recent posts features a chunk of his beloved N64 collection, with various retro games stacked neatly into a plastic tub. "Found part of my ⁦Nintendo 64 collection," Fils-Aimé writes alongside a photo of it. "Reorganizing it all! Wonder what hidden gems I have here!"

A few of the games' titles are on full display in the image, such as The Legend of Zelda 's iconic 1998 entry Ocarina of Time and smash 1997 hit GoldenEye 007 . Other gems in the former Nintendo lead's collection include Blast Corps and Conker's Bad Fur Day - all games many collectors and longtime fans would have. The top comment under Fils-Aimé's post and the responses that follow it prove as much: "I'll buy the whole tub for $7."

$70,000. I will sign them for you.August 30, 2024

Responding to the joke offer from content creator Omni, Fils-Aimé extends one of his own: "$70,000. I will sign them for you." The replies following this are wild - fans gather from all corners of the web to try and ensure that Omni can snag the coveted collection. "OMNI ILL CASH APP YOU RN," reads one. " Would chip in ngl," writes another person. Others hype Omni up, telling him he "can't back down now."

"You can't fumble this opportunity," a fan comments. "Omni, this gonna be the single best investment you ever make." It seems like Omni is down to do it, too - in a later post, he pings Fils-Aimé to tell him it's a "deal" and asks him to open his direct messages so that they can arrange the purchase properly. There hasn't been an update on either end since, but I'd like to think it actually worked out - and if it did, Omni's one very lucky guy.

