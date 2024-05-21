Nintendo snaps up Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1 Switch studio to aid "porting and developing," just in time for the Switch 2's full reveal

As talk of Nintendo's Switch successor ramps up, the House of Mario has snapped up the studio that ported Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1 to its beloved hybrid gaming platform.

As revealed on Nintendo's investor relations website, the company announced it had entered into an agreement with Embracer Group to acquire the outstanding shares of Shiver Entertainment, which has worked on Switch ports for Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat 1, and more.

"By welcoming Shiver’s experienced and accomplished development team, Nintendo aims to secure high-level resources for porting and developing software titles," the company says. "Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver’s focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch."

The two things that jump out to me are that, for starters, Nintendo doesn't appear to be limiting Shiver to Nintendo Switch ports just yet. The other is the timing of it all. Nintendo recently revealed its plans for a Switch successor, saying we'll get a full reveal "within this fiscal year."

We've seen numerous PC and console games come to the Switch over the years, so who knows, a pumped-up version of the hybrid handheld may open the floodgates that bit wider.

Regardless, we hopefully won't have to wait long to find out. Over the past 12 months, we've seen oodles of Switch 2 rumors, from a delay to avoid scalpers to the new console featuring magnetically attaching controllers. As ever, all will be revealed soon enough.

After 35 years, the silliest debate about one of the most beloved NES games has finally been settled by the original director.