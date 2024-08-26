August Nintendo Direct announced promising 40 minutes of third-parties and indies, Nintendo immediately says "there will be no mention" of Switch 2

Nintendo has officially confirmed a Nintendo Direct broadcast for Tuesday, August 27 featuring a back-to-back combo of Partner Showcase and Indie World events.

"Join us on August 27 at 7am PT for an Indie World Showcase followed by a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase! The livestream, featuring both presentations back-to-back, will be roughly 40 minutes in total," the company says in a press release. That time translates to 10am ET / 3pm BST. You'll be able to see the broadcast on YouTube, or you can just bookmark this page and check out the embed below when the time comes.

Indie World Showcase + Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 8.27.2024 - YouTube Watch On

"Please note," Nintendo warns, "there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations." If you were holding out hope that we'd see the Nintendo Switch 2 at this presentation, you'll need to set your expectations elsewhere. The latest from analysts suggests the Switch 2 is likely to launch in the first half of 2025, but until Nintendo makes it official, we're all just guessing here.

Partner Directs typically focus on third-party Switch titles, though Nintendo has been known to sneak a lower-key first-party game or two into these presentations, as was the case earlier this year with the announcement of Endless Ocean Luminous. The ranks of upcoming Switch games include a few notable names from frequent Nintendo Direct guests, like Square Enix's Dragon Quest 3 Remake, which could reasonably make an appearance here.

The contents of an Indie World are pretty self-explanatory and, well, look. I won't tell you not to get your hopes up for Hollow Knight Silksong here. Just remember what happened last time. And the time before that. And the time before that.

Even as the console starts getting long in the tooth, the ranks of the best Switch games already make up one of the greatest console libraries of all time.