UK Nintendo fans keep getting lucky as the official Switch 2 camera is up for pre-order right now at Amazon

The official Switch 2 camera has appeared on Amazon for those lucky enough to be based in the UK. Right now, the official camera is available to pre-order for £59.99 and is expected to be released on June 5, 2025, the same day as the Switch 2.



Better yet, there's no tedious invite request to be found. All you need to do is click the 'pre-order now' button, and you're good to go. Alternatively, you could wait until it pre-orders for the camera are live on the official Nintendo website, which will go live on April 8 next week. However, going through Amazon means you get access to their "Pre-order Price Guarantee" and speedy shipping if you happen to be an active Prime subscriber - and are desperate to have everything Switch 2 as soon as possible.



Of course, you don't need the USB-C camera either. But having it amongst the rest of your Switch 2 gaming setup means you can video chat with friends via the new Discord-like 'GameChat' feature, and take full advantage of the brand-new game modes and camera-based mini-games in Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, which launches on July 25, later this year.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You also don't necessarily have to get this Switch 2 camera, either. Yesterday, the HORI Piranha Plant Switch 2 camera started to appear at UK retailers and is available to pre-order for $34.99 at Smyths Toys as of typing. This charming alternative looks like it stepped right out of the Mushroom Kingdom and is oozing with far more charm than the first-party periperal.



You can hook up the Mario-pipe-shaped base to the Switch 2 dock, or remove the fierce Piranha Plant from his pot and plug it into the top of the console during handheld mode. Most importantly, it's cheaper than the Switch 2 camera. So if you were hoping to keep costs low, especially if the Switch 2 game prices have you down, HORI's first licenced Switch 2 accessory would be the way to go.



The Switch 2 is compatible with USB-C cameras generally, so if you aren't desperate for that Nintendo-branding, or don't have the space for the Piranha Plant, that's always an option. With neither the official Switch 2 camera or HORI's licenced version appearing at US retailers like Amazon quite yet, that might be the best option for US fans for the time being.

