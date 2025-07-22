This Nintendo Switch 2 case just stormed up Amazon's sales charts, and I can see why

Nintendo Switch 2 cases are big business right now, but a lot of brands are targeting a more premium price point. PowerA is well known for producing more budget friendly Nintendo Switch accessories, and I've been right there with them from the days of the original handheld.

That's why I wasn't surprised when I saw the brand's Slim Nintendo Switch 2 case climbing Amazon's sales ranks this morning. The $20 clamshell comes in way cheaper than Nintendo's own carrier, but still offers sturdy protection, a hard shell, and plenty of cart space.

PowerA Slim Case | $19.96 at Amazon

The PowerA Slim Case has everything you need, without bulking out your bag. It's the Switch 2 case I trust my handheld in, and it's considerably cheaper than alternatives on the market. Buy it if: ✅ You want a slimline case

✅ You want plenty of cart slots

✅ You still want a harder shell Don't buy it if: ❌ You need an all-in-one design UK: £14.99 at Amazon

The PowerA Slim Case has seen a 25% increase in its sales rank over the last 24 hours, and is the 11th fastest growing product in Amazon's video game category right now. It's behind lesser known brands like Heystop and DayDayUp - I've tried the latter, and would stick with the simplicity of PowerA every time.

Sure, the very best Nintendo Switch cases pack batteries, storage for Pro Controllers and docks, or simply take up far less space in your bag. For $20 though, this is about as good a value as you'll find on the shelves.

(Image credit: Future)

An internal stand provides extra support for tabletop mode, and you've got space for 10 game carts inside. My favorite thing is how little space this case actually takes up, though. Rather than using a chunky accessory pouch at the top (which will only push uncomfortably against your thumbsticks), the PowerA Slim Case keeps things tightly fitted around the handheld. It's not as snug as the TomToc Slim, but it's certainly a lot cheaper and still leaves plenty of space in a backpack.

We're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch controllers and best Nintendo Switch headsets for more. Or, if you're yet to pick up your console take a look at all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 restocks.