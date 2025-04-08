Nintendo wants to "future-proof" the Switch 2 like the OG console that lasted 8 years, "and make sure that people can be publishing games on it" years after launch

One of the most controversial upcoming features to stem from Nintendo with the Switch 2 is the game-key card, a physical cartridge that contains no digital data but rather gives users the ability or "key" to download the associated game.

Nintendo isn't introducing game-key cards to con fans out of proper physical copies, though, as senior vice president of product development and publishing Nate Bihldorff explains in a recent interview with Nintendo Life . The new cartridges might actually help lengthen the Switch 2's overall lifespan as games continue to grow in size—a lifespan that hopefully exceeds even the original console's, which stands at a whopping eight years now.

"I don't know of any specific roadmap for who's going to be using game-key [cards] and in which ways," says Bihldorff, admitting he's not sure which studios will opt to use game-key cards rather than typical physical copies. "I'll go back to what I was talking about when it comes to tools; it really is just another way that we can have games on our platform." This rings especially true considering how demanding games are becoming.

"Obviously, there's a finite amount of memory on a game card, and if you happen to be a publisher who has a game that's bigger than that, that would still be a way of you being able to get a retail version of your game onto the system," describes the lead. "Probably the only way. Game sizes have gotten really big, so [game-key card usage] is just providing another avenue." It's all about making the Switch 2 relevant long-term, according to Bihldorff.

"The Switch lasted eight years," as he puts it. "We really want to future-proof [Switch 2] and make sure that people can be publishing games on it, and I think that'll speak to that." It's certainly an exciting thought, the Switch 2 outlasting the original console and seeing new games drop on it years after its upcoming June 5 release – all the more so when considering its eye-watering $450 price tag , too, providing bang for the buck.



