Planet-Size X-Men #1: How the heroes of Krakoa become the heroes of Earth

Planet-Size X-Men #1 has big shoes to fill - its name is a play on the pivotal classic Giant-SIze X-Men #1 which redefined the X-Men and introduced Wolverine, Storm, and others to the team. But this June 16 release isn't just Giant-Size, it's Planet-Size. And we're not just talking about the number of pages.

"Fifty years ago, Giant-Size X-Men changed our world. This June, Planet-Size X-Men changes our universe," Marvel states about the issue.

It's not clear what is happening to make the one-shot so revelatory, but we do know this: it's the centerpiece of the current 'Hellfire Gala' - a mutant prom so to speak, which doubles as a coming-out party for the modern mutant nation to the world - with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and others in attendance.

"More than anything else that came before, this will demonstrate what the mutants of Earth can do when they combine their powers towards a singular purpose," continues Marvel's description of Planet-Size X-Men #1. "But how will the rest of the world react to such a bold move? Even the universal powers may take notice after this."

Here's a four-page unlettered preview of Planet-SIze X-Men which hints at what's to come, ranging from the return of some of X of Swords' Swordbearers of Arrako to Cyclops and Captain America having an apparently discreet meeting at the abandoned Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

Planet-Size X-Men #1 will also serve as a preview of the upcoming relaunch of the flagship X-Men title, as Duggan, Larraz and Gracia are continuing on with that series when it debuts July 7. The new volume of X-Men will immediately follow the current 'Hellfire Gala,' but it's not so much an after-party as it is a time for mutantkind to get serious and re-engage with the world as the X-Men for the first time in several years.

"The heroes of Krakoa are here to save the planet! Things might be complicated between the nation of Krakoa and the rest of the world, but to the X-MEN, things are simple - you do what's right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share," reads Marvel's description of X-Men #1.

X-Men #1 will also feature the debut of a new X-Men line-up, consisting of Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch, and Polaris - the last one chosen by a fan vote a few weeks back.

Given how Duggan, Larraz, and Garcia are working on X-Men #1 as well as Planet-Size X-Men #1 just a few weeks prior, there's no doubt there will be some connective tissue.

The primary cover to Planet-Size X-Men #1 is drawn by Larraz & Gracia, and there are variants by the duo, as well as Terry & Rachel Dodson, Oliver Coipel, Ron Lim, and two by Russell Dauterman.

Planet-Size X-Men #1 goes on sale on June 16.