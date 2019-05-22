Planet Coaster calls Dan Akroyd and the Ghostbusters for a new DLC crossover

Planet Coaster is not messing around with its new Ghostbusters DLC. It's packed the spooky update with an interactive Ghostbusters Experience ride, a Slimer-themed RollerGhoster, Ghostbusters HQ, ECTO-1 and the prestigious vocal talents of Dan Akroyd.

Akroyd will voice his classic character Raymond Stantz, and William Atherton, who played Walter Peck in the movies, also puts in an audio appearance. Slimer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man are also involved, and will no doubt mess with your perfectly feng shui-ed park layout at every opportunity. Most importantly, Planet Coaster has secured the rights to feature one of the greatest songs of all time, Ray Parker Jr’s iconic Ghostbusters theme.

We don't have an exact release date beyond "soon," but we do know it will cost £13/$15.

Akroyd's last game appearance was in the 2011 shooter Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime for the PS3, Xbox 360 and PC, which got a fair coating of ectoplasm from critics. His other current projects include work on a Blues Brothers TV series, and the sequel Zombieland: Double Tap with Emma Stone and Bill Murray.

This Planet Coaster crossover follows in the footsteps of Back to the Future, The Musters, and Knight Rider DLCs, not that developer Frontier is deliberately targeting nostalgic 40-year-olds or anything. The next update will probably have a ride shaped like a prostate and a sponsorship from orthotic foot inserts. (Actually, I would buy the hell out of that, and I don't even have a prostate.)