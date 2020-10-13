Pick up a cheap Razer Xbox controller in these Amazon Prime day gaming offers

Razer controllers are some of the best in the non-official business. They offer their own superb range of extras and features and can offer greater versatility as a result. And the good news is that if you've been after one of Razer's Xbox controllers - then the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals are here to help you out!

The headline of the day is Razer Wolverine Ultimate pro controller for Xbox One. It's been heavily reduced, dropping from $160 to $119.99. That's a steal for the best third-party controller on the system. It offers extra buttons and interchangeable thumbsticks/d-pads so you can make it as responsive as possible, giving you an advantage in the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone.

However, the Ultimate Edition's lean sibling is also on offer: the Tournament Edition can be yours fr just $89.99. The Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition has four remappable buttons, two of which are back paddles that are easily accessed during the heat of play. This helps reduce finger travel, meaning you don't ever need to take your thumbs off the thumbsticks. That's crucial in competitive games, and it provides a few extra milliseconds that can save your (digital) life.

And just a reminder, these deals end at 13.00 PT on Tuesday (October 14).

Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller

This particular pro controller really helps up your game - it allows you to respond so much faster than you could with a normal handset, giving you an edge in shooters and beyond. It's one of the best controllers we've used on Xbox.

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition controller

It's a bit lighter on the features but the Tournament Edition is still an excellent choice for the Xbox player who wants something a bit more customizable and that can be used across the generation divide too.

