PGA Tour 2K21 Pros: the main stars and complete pros list

The PGA Tour 2K21 Pros roster has triggered much discussion. A small cohort of well-known golfers is officially licensed - up to the point of showing their likenesses, and seeing in-round highlights. Sadly, and bizarrely, you can't actually play as any of them. Still, if you’re going to keep them at bay in PGA Tour 2K21 tournaments it’s worth knowing the competition, so we've rounded up the elite below. Our other very small complaint? None of the officially licensed golfers are lefties! Still, that’s a minor quibble. Let’s crack on with your PGA Tour 2K21 Pros guide.

Justin Thomas

(Image credit: 2K)

The cover star of the game is the PGA Tour 2K21 Pro you see most of and hear most about from the commentators in the game. A major winner in 2017, Justin Thomas enjoyed that year as his breakout year winning 5 times on the PGA Tour, including the in-game final goal of the FedEx Cup. Now one of the best players in the world, he's one of your top PGA Tour 2K21 Pro competitors.

Cameron Champ

(Image credit: 2K)

One of the youngest and best players on the tour, Cameron Champ is already known as one of the biggest hitters going - he was the longest driver in the 2018-19 season - and has been recorded registering a near-130mph clubhead speed. That is fast. Surely one for a major - or several - in years to come.

Bryson DeChambeau

(Image credit: 2K)

A golfer who has transformed their game and body over the past year and bit, or so, Bryson DeChambeau is hitting the fall farther and farther and currently owning the power game in golf. Watch out for booming drives and bulging biceps.

Matt Kuchar

(Image credit: 2K)

The 2016 Olympic Bronze medallist is an ever-present on upper echelons of the Tour since turning pro and joining it in 2000. One of the most consistent players, particularly in Match-play, perhaps second only to Tiger Woods, he has a rounded swing, probably influenced by his tennis-playing youth. Always one to fear on the course.

Kevin Kisner

(Image credit: 2K)

A great striker of the ball, Kevin Kisner is an underrated American golfer on the tour right now, having reworked his game after a deterioration in his swing. He now gives anyone a tough run on the course and is certainly one to look out for, with surges up the FedEx rankings and tournament leaderboards known to happen.

Gary Woodland

(Image credit: 2K)

One of the longest hitters on the tour, Gary Woodland features a lot as a PGA Tour 2K21 pro - I've encountered numerous commentary lines about him during my in-game career. He's a major winner in the real-world and has one of the most well-rounded games - with a lean on power so expect him to be competing at the top for a good while.

Billy Horschel

(Image credit: 2K)

A great iron player, and ball striker, Billy Horschel is a fierce competitor who loves to win. His play is supported by a great textbook swing that doesn't have many moving parts so is always hard to beat out of consistency if nothing else. On the tour, he's likely to be a consistent challenger for Majors and one to keep a close eye on in the next few years.

Ian Poulter

(Image credit: 2K)

Though he's never quite done it at a real-life Major golf tournament, Ian Poulter is still a force to be reckoned with. Great under pressure, as demonstrated by his Ryder Cup performances, he's a gritty competitor who can grind you down. Plus he has a great collection of golf outfits - love them or hate them, they are memorable.

Tony Finau

(Image credit: 2K)

The first player of Tongan and Samoan descent to play on the Tour, Tony Finau is one of the standout characters and coolest guys on the PGA Tour 2K21 Pros list. He's a consistent player, and a big hitter known to reach above-200 mile an hour ball speeds; he can make mincemeat of the PGA Tour 2K21 courses, and his rivalry is a good one to overcome. He's such a cool dude, even the fictional in-game rivalry feels at odds with his character.

Jim Furyk

(Image credit: 2K)

He of the most intriguing golf swings is present as part of the PGA Tour 2K21 pro list. Furyk is known as Mr. 58 due to his record-breaking - and frankly ridiculous - low round of 58 in 2016 at the Travelers Championship. He might only have one major win under his belt, but he's one of the most consistent golfers ever to grace the Tour.

Sergio Garcia

(Image credit: 2K)

Arguably, the crispest iron hitter in the game, and best ball-striker out there, Sergio is a great addition to the 2K21 roster. His accuracy is well known, too, so to come out on top of your rivalry with him, you need to fire it right at the pin and be brave enough to take on aggressive routes of play.

Patrick Cantlay

(Image credit: 2K)

Bringing his very successful amateur career into the professional game, Patrick Cantlay is one of the newest stars on the PGA Tour. His career has been hit by a bad back injury but he's come back to be one of the most underrated rising stars in the game with great iron play and a well-rounded, uncomplicated game that's tough to beat on his day.

Complete list of PGA Tour 2K21 Pros

Filling out the field in each tournament are some familiar names. This is the complete list of PGA Tour 2K21 Pros you'll see up and down your leaderboards:

Justin Thomas, Cameron Champ, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter, Tony Finau, Jim Furyk, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Alex Noren, Ollie Schniederjans, Wesley Bryan, Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Marc Leishmann, Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Rickie Fowler, Francesco Molinari, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Na, Henri kStenson, Danny Willett, Cameron Smith, Chez Reavie, Rafa Cabrero Bello, Brandt Snedeker, Graeme McDowell, Byeong Hun An, Jason Day, Sung Kang, Bubba Watson, Adam Hadwin, Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam, Corey Connors, Joel Dahmen, Brandan Grace, Jason Kokrak, Max Homa, J.T. Postan, Charles Howell III, Joaquin Niemann, Ryan Palmer, Nate Lashley, Danny Lee, Luca Glover, Kevin Streelman, Matt Jones, Sebastian Munoz, J.B. Holmnes, Keith Mitchell, Scott Piercy, Vaughan Taylor, Nick Taylor, Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore, Adam Long, Martin Kaymer, Dylan Frittelli, Russell Knox, Harold Varner III, Bud Cauley, Tom Hoge, Carlos Ortiz, Emilliano Grillo, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Brendan Steele, Pat Perez, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Kyle Stanley, Brian Stuard, Aaron Wise, Wyndham Clarke, Harris English, Kevin Tway, Charley Hoffman, Troy Merritt, Mackenzie Hughes, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Brown, Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Sepp Straka, Tyler Duncan, Zack Sucher, Sam Burns, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Russell Henley, Adam Schenk, Cameron Davis, Chesson Hadley, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Brian Gay, Brice Garnett, Nick Watney, Josh Teater, Bronson Burgoon, Patrick Rodgers, Sam Ryder, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armou, Peter Malnati, Aaron Baddely, Michael Thompson, Fabian Gomez, Richy Werenski, Ted Potter Jr, Robert Streb, Jason Dufner, Roger Sloan, Satoshi Kodaira, Chris Stroud, Kelly Kraft, Wes Roach, Matt Every, Jonas Blixt, Jim HermanScott Stallings, Hudson Swafford, Hank Lebioda, Martin Laird, Roberto Diaz, J.J Spawn, John Chin, D.J. Trahin, Austin Cook, Padraig Harrington, Shawn Stefani, Luke Donald, Peter Uihlein, Patton Kizzire, Brandon Hagy, Y.E. Yang, Martin Trainer, Andres Romerae, Grayson Murray, Johnson Wagner, K.J. Choi, Kevin Chappell, David Hearn, James Hahn, Brandon Harkins, Ernie Else, Seamus Power, Anirban Lahiri, Roberto Castro, Dominic Bozzelli, Chris Kirk, Trey Mullinax, Bill Haas, Stephan Jaeger, Jonathan Byrd, Joey Gardner, Sangmoon Bae, Ryan Blaum, Ben Martin, Scott Langley, Jamie Lovemark, Allan Svensson, Sam Saunders, Ben Silverman, ALex Cejka, Chase Wright, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez,Alex Prugh,. Sean O'Hair, Anders Albertson, Julian Etulain, Chad Campbell, Jim Knous, George McNeil, Greg Chalmers, Kyle Jones, Steve Stricker, Ben Crane, John Huh, Curtis Luck, Whee Kim. Hunter Mahan, Charlie Wi, Trevor Immelman, Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Thompson, Boo Weekley, Davis Love III, Cody Gribble, Vijay Singh, Billy Hurley III, Michael Kim, Brady Schnell, David Lingmerth, Derek Fathauer, Seth Reeves, Tom Lovelady, Camilo Villegas, J.J. Henry, John Merrick, Robert Garrigus, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Ricky Barnes, Martin Piller, Morgan Hoffman, Freddie Jacobsen, D.A. Points, John Senden, Colt Knost, Bernhard Langer, Derek Ernst, Rod Pampling, Arjun Atwal, Seung-Yul Noh, Mike Weird, Tim Herron, Jason Gore, Daniel Chopra, Robert Allenby, Stuart Appleby, Parker McLaughlin, Will Claxton, Fred Couples, Chad Collins, Graham DeLaet, Brian Davis, Omar Uresti, Charlie Beljan, Chris Couch, John Rollins, Ken Duke, Brendan de Jonge, Jason Bohn, Jonathan Kaye, Kevin Stadler, Kris Blanks.