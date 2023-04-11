New Peter Pan and Wendy trailer takes us to Neverland

Disney has released a new trailer for Peter Pan and Wendy, a live-action reboot of the 1953 animated film and re-imagining of the classic tale by J.M. Barrie.

Alexander Molony makes his feature film debut as Peter Pan, the heroic boy who will never grow up, who visits the Darling household one fateful night and takes Wendy (Ever Anderson) and her brothers John (Joshua Pickering) and Michael (Jacobi Jupe) to Neverland where there are "no rules, no schools, no bedtimes, and the best part: no growing up." The new trailer is jam-packed with magic and mayhem: from Tinkerbell (Yara Shahidi) sprinkling her fairy dust to Peter facing off again the dastardly Captain Hook (Jude Law).

"Is this everything you've dreamed of?" Peter asks Wendy, who excitedly replies, "I could have never dreamed of this!"

We also see the various Lost Boys (and Lost Girls) as well as Tiger Lily (Alyssa Wapanatahk), a warrior princess of Neverland who is the daughter of the Chief.

The cast also includes Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, Hook's righthand man, Alan Tudyk as George Darling, and Molly Parker as Mary Darling.

The Green Knight helmer David Lowery directs from a screenplay penned by him and Toby Halbrooks, from a story adapted from both Disney's Peter Pan and the original book by J.M. Barrie.

Peter Pan & Wendy is set to premiere April 28, exclusively on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our complete list of movie release dates.