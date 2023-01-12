Persona dev relaxes spoiler restrictions on P3P and P4G after Persona 5 Royal backlash

Unlike Persona 5 Royal, you'll be able to stream and capture Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden story content without developer Atlus sniping you over specific spoilers.

That comes from Atlus's recently published streaming and media distribution guidelines (thanks, Persona Central (opens in new tab)), where the developer explains that you're free to stream or create video content around whatever parts of the game you fancy. That said, Atlus does request you do people the courtesy of including a spoiler tag to avoid ruining the story for someone.

If you've been out of the loop, Atlus initially told players (opens in new tab) not to stream Persona 5 Royal past the in-game date of December 24, which is around the point the JRPG reaches the third act. The reason was to aid "as many players as possible" in avoiding spoilers.

As you can imagine, the move was not a popular one. The fan backlash may have pushed Atlus into being more lenient this time, though it could also be that Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are both over ten years old. Naturally, there may be oodles of people who haven't played it, but at some point you have to expect that the spoilers are out there.

In other related news, Atlus has revealed that its "preparing several new unannounced titles" for reveal in 2023, one of which is rumoured to be a Persona 3 remake. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, meanwhile, are due to release on January 18, 2023, free to anyone with a Game Pass subscription.

For all the other big releases this year, check out our new games 2023 feature. You've even got some new new games.