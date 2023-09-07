Payday 3 is 14 days away and the devs have already revealed a full year's worth of DLC

Payday 3 is set to launch in just two weeks after a years-long wait, and the devs are already unveiling what to expect from the game's first full year of DLC.

Judging by the roadmap, it looks like we'll see a seasonal content rollout. As part of Payday 3 Year 1, subtitled 'The Bad Apple,' we'll get a DLC pack called Syntax Error in winter 2023. Spring 2023 will bring us Boys in Blue, summer 2024 will get us The Land of the Free, and fall 2024 will round out the first year with the Fear and Greed DLC.

The devs have promised four heists, four tailor packs, and four weapon packs across the game's first year, so it's a safe bet they'll be evenly spread across those four seasonal content packs. There's no word on standalone pricing for the DLC, but Payday 3 Gold Edition, which includes all this content, is priced at $90 USD, $50 more than the standard version of the game.

In a press release, the devs also say the planned content rollout includes "seasonal events, new playable characters, new enemies, new weapons, Unreal Engine 5 upgrades, cosmetics, quality-of-life improvements, new features, and much more." The idea of a post-launch Unreal 5 upgrade is particularly notable - maybe we should look to Fortnite's impressive visual improvements for an idea of what to expect from that.

Today also brought us the official reveal of Pearl and Joy, two additional playable characters who'll be joining Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf, and Chains at the game's launch. You can get an idea of what to expect from both the new additions in the trailer above.

Check out our Payday 3 preview from Gamescom if you want to see how the game can bring out your bossy side.