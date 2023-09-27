Payday 3 Favors and how to get more

By Joel Franey
published

Favors in Payday 3 allow you to place objects in the level before entering

Payday 3 favors
(Image credit: Starbreeze)

 Payday 3 favors are a small but useful mechanic wherein your hired goons can hire other goons before the heist starts to leave some armor, ammo or other useful items around for you to pick up - and not only that, but there's heist-specific favors that you can also get, such as new QR codes to unlock certain doors. But how do you set them up, and more importantly, how do you unlock more? I'll cover everything you need to know in our guide to favors in Payday 3.

Favors in Payday 3 explained

Payday 3 favors

(Image credit: Starbreeze)
More Payday 3 guides

Payday 3 Rock the Cradle
Payday 3 Dirty Ice
Payday 3 safes
Payday 3 Flash Drive
Payday 3 lead guard 

Favors in Payday are effectively little bonus items that you can set up in the heist before entering. These include health kits, ammo, armor and a zipline bag for a quick exit, as well as certain level-specific options, like an extra QR code if the doors need them to be unlocked.

You can select Favors from the ready screen when you pick your loadout. Each player can choose one Favor to be set up before they go in, meaning there can be four in total. These items will then be placed somewhere out of the way when the heist begins (marked on your HUD through x-ray vision).

However, Favors are limited use consumables, and after a while you'll find yourself running out. To get more Favors, head to the vendor Gage on the main screen, and at the bottom of his stock you'll see more Favors for sale. Each one costs $10,000 - not a huge amount, so stock up every now and then, especially if you're going into a heist you find especially challenging.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments