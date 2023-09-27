Payday 3 Favors and how to get more

Payday 3 favors are a small but useful mechanic wherein your hired goons can hire other goons before the heist starts to leave some armor, ammo or other useful items around for you to pick up - and not only that, but there's heist-specific favors that you can also get, such as new QR codes to unlock certain doors. But how do you set them up, and more importantly, how do you unlock more? I'll cover everything you need to know in our guide to favors in Payday 3.

Favors in Payday 3 explained

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

Favors in Payday are effectively little bonus items that you can set up in the heist before entering. These include health kits, ammo, armor and a zipline bag for a quick exit, as well as certain level-specific options, like an extra QR code if the doors need them to be unlocked.

You can select Favors from the ready screen when you pick your loadout. Each player can choose one Favor to be set up before they go in, meaning there can be four in total. These items will then be placed somewhere out of the way when the heist begins (marked on your HUD through x-ray vision).

However, Favors are limited use consumables, and after a while you'll find yourself running out. To get more Favors, head to the vendor Gage on the main screen, and at the bottom of his stock you'll see more Favors for sale. Each one costs $10,000 - not a huge amount, so stock up every now and then, especially if you're going into a heist you find especially challenging.

