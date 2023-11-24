Despite being home to popular shows such as Yellowjackets and Yellowstone , Paramount Plus has faced a huge dip in the amount of content it has onsite, and in just a year the streamer has managed to lose over half of its movie titles.

As reported by IndieWire , an audit by Reelgood which reviewed the catalog evolution of both TV shows and movies on major US streaming sites from October 2022 to October 2023 found that Paramount Plus has lost the most cinematic content compared to other platforms.

In fact, Paramount Plus has bygone half of its movies, with 803 titles counted in 2023 compared to the 2,302 films recorded exactly one year ago. This dip contrasts with the 24 TV shows the streamer has gained over the past year, putting their total number of series to 752.

The annual survey examines major streaming sites such as Netflix , Prime Video , Disney Plus , Hulu, and more. It comes as no surprise that Prime Video hosts the most content with a whopping 12,000 titles onsite in 2023, compared to just over 10,000 last year. Streaming giant Netflix follows with just under 4,000 titles. The service with the fewest feature films on offer is Apple TV Plus, but it remains consistent as the smaller site has still gained content from the previous year.

However, this dip in content doesn't seem to be putting viewers off the streamer as Reelgood found that Paramount Plus added 2.7 million customers over the summer and now has 63 million paying subscribers. This could be down to the site's flurry of excellent TV shows from Yellowjackets , which has been renewed for a third season, and Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone, to name a few.