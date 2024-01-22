Palworld's had over 50,000 bug reports, but the good news is that save data can be potentially restored

By Hirun Cryer
published

There's good news and bad news

Palworld
Palworld players have filed over 50,000 bug and error reports since launch, but the good news is that lost save data might be able to be restored.

Palworld developer Pocketpair just announced the whopping number of bug reports using the game's reporting system earlier today, January 22. It's not all bad news though - it turns out that lost save data, whether through single-player or multiplayer, might be able to be eventually restored.

There are three main issues currently facing Palworld: servers being inaccessible, multiplayer being inaccessible, and save data being lost. The developer behind the new multiplayer game is well aware of all three serious issues, and writes above that it's working on fixes for all three areas.

There is a solution to the third problem though: save data backups. Palworld's developer recommends heading over to this Google form for instructions on how to possibly recover your lost progress, although there's no guarantees all lost save data will be recovered.

Server issues, on the other hand, aren't a new phenomenon for Palworld. When the game launched into early access last week, it was almost immediately hit with server instability, most likely due to the massive influx of players from both sales and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. 

Speaking of sales, Palworld has already surpassed one million concurrent Steam players, beating huge games like Cyberpunk 2077 to the milestone figure. This all came after Palworld sold two million copes in 24 hours, an astounding success for an early access game.

Check out our Palworld type chart guide if you're looking for all the critical weaknesses of creatures throughout the game.

