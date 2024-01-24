Palworld players beat a boss they're massively underleveled for by cooking it alive with a plan so clever even the devs think it's "genius"

One group of Palworld players came up with an ingenious way to take down a boss that they were massively underleveled for, and the plan was so clever even developer Pocketpair is impressed.

On Twitter, the folks behind the Video Gamers Podcast showed off a takedown of a level 38 Mammorest - a creature so much stronger than the party that their attacks could only do one point of damage at a time. "He was vulnerable to fire though," they explained, "so we had a thought.... what if we had 20 campfires around when we fought him?"

Some requested Palworld gameplay. This boss was WAY higher level then us, we were only doing 1 dmg per hit. He was vulnerable to fire though, so we had a thought.... what if we had 20 campfires around when we fought him?This is the result of that crazy idea. pic.twitter.com/HumXnK1FvJJanuary 22, 2024 See more

Yes, this group lured Mammorest into an arena made of campfires and simply let the creature repeatedly set itself on fire. "Campfires are easy to build so [it] only took about 5 mins to set up," the group explains. "Getting him to walk over the bridge was the hard part!" And hey, it works - by the end, they've taken down the Mammorest, though sadly it happened just a few seconds too quickly for a last-minute attempt to capture the Pal.

Regardless, even the devs were impressed, retweeting the video to say "You guys came up with a genius way to fight Mammorest!" Players are certainly not taking long to break the mega-hit survival game wide open, with hardcore breeding strategies and "life-changing" discoveries about ore bases being shared to make things easier for everyone.

