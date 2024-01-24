Palworld players beat a boss they're massively underleveled for by cooking it alive with a plan so clever even the devs think it's "genius"

One group of Palworld players came up with an ingenious way to take down a boss that they were massively underleveled for, and the plan was so clever even developer Pocketpair is impressed.
On Twitter, the folks behind the Video Gamers Podcast showed off a takedown of a level 38 Mammorest - a creature so much stronger than the party that their attacks could only do one point of damage at a time. "He was vulnerable to fire though," they explained, "so we had a thought.... what if we had 20 campfires around when we fought him?"
Some requested Palworld gameplay. This boss was WAY higher level then us, we were only doing 1 dmg per hit. He was vulnerable to fire though, so we had a thought.... what if we had 20 campfires around when we fought him?This is the result of that crazy idea. pic.twitter.com/HumXnK1FvJJanuary 22, 2024
Yes, this group lured Mammorest into an arena made of campfires and simply let the creature repeatedly set itself on fire. "Campfires are easy to build so [it] only took about 5 mins to set up," the group explains. "Getting him to walk over the bridge was the hard part!" And hey, it works - by the end, they've taken down the Mammorest, though sadly it happened just a few seconds too quickly for a last-minute attempt to capture the Pal.
Regardless, even the devs were impressed, retweeting the video to say "You guys came up with a genius way to fight Mammorest!" Players are certainly not taking long to break the mega-hit survival game wide open, with hardcore breeding strategies and "life-changing" discoveries about ore bases being shared to make things easier for everyone.
If you're looking for more games like Palworld, well, you've got a lot of options because there are plenty of games that Palworld is like.