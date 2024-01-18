Is Palworld on Game Pass? Xbox having its own Pokemon equivalent is something that'll make a lot of prospective gamers intrigued, and even more so when it's revealed that said equivalent has a lot of cute and colourful mascots wielding large, automatic rifles and rocket launchers. But while Palworld has been confirmed for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC alike, is it going to be on the Game Pass subscription service? Yes - but it's worth discussing that there'll be a couple of limitations.

Yes, Palworld will be on Game Pass

Palworld has a release date of 19 January 2024, and will be coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on release day, free to download and play for anybody who has the service on either Xbox console or PC (the devs have stated that they do not currently have plans for a PS5 port).

However, this is where the issue of Palworld crossplay raises its head. We go into more detail at the attached guide, but Palworld does not have crossplay between platforms - and it reads PC Game Pass and Steam as different platforms. Though this won't be an issue for many, it does mean that PC Game Pass players and Steam players won't be able to play multiplayer together, despite both being on PC, at least until crossplay is added "as soon as possible".

There's no further detail on when crossplay will be added at time of writing, but there shouldn't be any barrier for all those on Game Pass, Xbox and PC alike, to play Palworld cooperatively.

