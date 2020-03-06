Ozark's season 3 trailer is a tense return to controlled chaos for the Byrde family

Netflix has released the first trailer for Ozark season 3, which is set to begin streaming March 27.

The trailer wastes no time throwing fans back into the action, opening with Marty Byrde staring down the barrel of a gun in the hands of his wife, Wendy. From there, we see the pair struggle to hash out the logistics of running a casino to launder cartel money.

It's been almost two years since we last saw new Ozark episodes, but with this tense new trailer ramping up the stakes leading into season 3, it's like no time has passed at all. Except in the show's version of the Ozarks, time has definitely passed - six months, to be exact.

Here's the official synopsis for the new 10-episode season from Netflix:

"The casino is up and running, but Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Linney) are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen (Janet McTeer) and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos."

Because it's been a while since you flipped on Netflix to see a new season of Ozark, it's worth reminding fans that like most shows on the streaming service, Ozark releases all episodes in a season at once. So prepare to binge, because from the looks of the trailer, Ozark's third season could be the most intense yet.

Once Ozark season 3 has been thoroughly binged, check out the 30 best shows on Netflix as of March 2020.