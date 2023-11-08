Overwatch League is dead as Blizzard seeks "a new direction" for the FPS' competitive scene

After months of uncertainty, Blizzard is officially ending the Overwatch League as it transitions into "evolving competitive Overwatch in a new direction."

Back in July, Activision Blizzard said in an investor report that OWL teams would vote on updated terms with Blizzard at the end of the 2023 season, and that if they couldn't agree, they'd each get a $6 million termination fee. Then, at the beginning of October, Blizzard publicly committed to a "revitalized esports program," signaling that an agreement hadn't been reached and spelling doom for the league.

In a statement to GG Recon, Blizzard drives the nail into OWL's coffin officially.

"We are transitioning from the Overwatch League and evolving competitive Overwatch in a new direction," an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said. "We are grateful to everyone who made OWL possible and remain focused on building our vision of a revitalized esports program. We are excited to share details with you all in the near future."

Earlier on Wednesday, GGRecon reported that the Toronto Defiant had announced it was leaving the Overwatch League, and shortly afterward The Esports Advocate reported that most of the teams had indeed voted to leave OWL.

The Overwatch League was formed in 2016 and would go on to face significant headwinds stemming from pricey startup costs, the Covid-19 pandemic, and allegations of sexual misconduct at Activision Blizzard, which led to several big-name sponsors dropping their support for the league.

Of course, Blizzard has made clear this isn't the end of competitive Overwatch, but it's definitely the last we'll see of the Overwatch League as we currently know it.

