Overwatch 2 fan committed to drawing Zenyatta everyday until sequel releases celebrates rest after 217 days

The Overwatch 2 fans who have been counting down each day until the sequel releases can finally rest today.

With the arrival of Overwatch 2 later today (October 4), comes the end of many fan challenges which have been regularly producing content for each day we've had to wait for the sequel.

If you're somewhat active in the Overwatch 2 subreddit, you've probably come across the daily 'Drawing Zenyatta every day until the release of Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab)' posts that are regularly shared there. Right now, the artist is on their final day, day 217 and as echoed in the comments of the post, it seems like fans will really miss the user who has been drawing and sharing the illustrations all this time.

You're probably also familiar with the 'Days Since OW2 Was Announced' Twitter account that, you guessed it, has been tweeting every day since Overwatch 2 was announced back in 2019.

In a potentially final tweet (opens in new tab), the account said: "Well it’s time… It is currently day 1067 since Overwatch 2 was announced. I appreciate all of you who followed along, enjoy Overwatch 2 everyone." As nice as this farewell tweet is, we don't entirely believe it, as in the same account's bio it now reads: "(Finished until OW3..?)" So we'll see if the account resurfaces if Overwatch 3 is ever announced.

The arrival of Overwatch 2 is bittersweet. All of this week, leading up to Overwatch 1's shutdown and its sequel's arrival, fans have been taking to social media to share their memories of the first Overwatch game . With this in mind, a lot of other fans are afraid of just how busy Overwatch 2's servers will be when the sequel goes live shortly. On the other hand, there are some people who have been out of the loop this entire time and don't even realize that Overwatch 2 is free .