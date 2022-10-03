As Overwatch nears its end, fans are gathering to pay tribute

Overwatch players are sharing their memories of the game as it prepares to go offline before the launch of Overwatch 2.

Unless you've been living under a rock over the past few days, you probably already know that later today, October 3, Overwatch will be gone forever. Not to worry though, Overwatch 2 is due to take its place very shortly after.

As you'd expect, considering Overwatch has been part of our lives since 2016, many people are getting sentimental about the original game's departure and are sharing their memories, memes, and highlights of their time with the Blizzard FPS game.

Starting with Twitter, the official @ PlayOverwatch (opens in new tab) account got the ball rolling by asking fans to share their favourite memories from Overwatch 1 using the hashtag #SeeYouOnTheOtherSide (opens in new tab). This led to several posts containing gameplay highlights, funny moments, and more from the first Overwatch game.

Over on the Overwatch subreddit (opens in new tab), it's a similar story so we've picked out the best, and most heart-wrenching, goodbyes and embedded them below.

We’re celebrating our transition to the next chapter with #SeeYouOnTheOtherSide! Use the hashtag to share your favorite memories from Overwatch 1 and get hyped for what the future holds! 🎉Gameplay highlights, your favorite cinematic, a funny story - we wanna see it all 👀October 2, 2022 See more

#SeeYouOnTheOtherSideFarewell, Hanamura 🌸My favorite mapI hope to see you return one day pic.twitter.com/c1Uo7pByqjOctober 2, 2022 See more

A particularly bittersweet tribute was held in the Overwatch subreddit for the user who has been drawing Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2's release. After completing their 216th illustration of the hero (opens in new tab) and uploading it to Reddit, they can finally rest. That is until they start a new drawing challenge for Overwatch 2 probably tomorrow.

In other Overwatch news, fans aren't happy about the cost of Overwatch 2's battle pass , which will cost players 1,000 Overwatch Coins and equates to about $10 USD. There have also been some issues with Overwatch 2's mobile authentication ahead of the sequel's launch, which, understandably, has some people concerned about whether they'll be able to play on the big day or not.