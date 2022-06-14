Overwatch 2 beta opens June 28 and you can sign up this week

The next Overwatch 2 beta will kick off on Tuesday, June 28, and sign-ups will open later this week.

Blizzard announced the sequel's next beta period earlier today. The official Overwatch Twitter (opens in new tab) account confirmed that the beta will be available on PC and console (both Xbox and PlayStation), and will feature new hero Junker Queen as well as a new map not seen in the previous beta.

"More details" will apparently arrive on Thursday, June 16, which is also when this round of Overwatch 2 beta sign-ups will begin, so expect some sort of blog post or developer stream in a few days.

It's currently unclear how this Overwatch 2 beta sign-up process will be handled. Back in April, players could secure a spot by watching partnered Twitch streamers for several hours during a specific period. That made it fairly difficult (and often tedious) for some players to get int, so here's hoping this beta doesn't require much more than an opt-in.

Junker Queen is the latest new hero announced for Overwatch 2. She was revealed earlier this week as part of a news blast that also confirmed Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play when it enters early access this October. Junker Queen will be included when the game soft launches on October 4, and we now know that players will get an early sample of her abilities through the upcoming beta, which is a pretty fast reveal-to-play-test turnaround for a new hero.