Wondering how to get into the Overwatch 2 beta? You've come to the right place, as we've got all the deets right here.

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta kicks off on Tuesday, April 26 at 11am PT / 2pm ET and is scheduled to run through May 17th, so it's a good time to make sure you're in the best position possible to receive an invite from Blizzard. Signing up for a chance to be selected for the beta is pretty straightforward, but there's a way you can guarantee beta access thanks to a new partnership between Blizzard and Twitch. We'll break down both of the ways you can get a beta code below:

How to get into the Overwatch 2 beta

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The first thing you'll want to do if you're trying to get into the Overwatch 2 beta is sign up here. That'll basically put you on a long list from which Blizzard will pick lucky Overwatch fans to play an early build of the sequel. Just to clarify, opting in doesn't guarantee you a spot, it just tells Blizzard you're interested. It's then up to Blizzard to choose who gets in, and when.

If you want to guarantee you'll get in, you can take part in Blizzard's Overwatch 2 PvP Beta Twitch Drops campaign, which will run from Wednesday, April 27 10am PT until 6pm PT. If you manage to watch four hours of collective streams from partnered streamers in that limited window, you'll get an Overwatch 2 beta code, guaranteed.

You can find the complete list of streamers here, and keep in mind that you can watch as much or as little of any one streamer as you want so long as your cumulative total reaches four hours. So you can watch one streamer for an hour, another for two hours, and a third streamer for an additional hour, or just watch any one streamer for four hours. As long as you've watched four hours of Overwatch 2 streams from qualifying streamers, Blizzard will email you a beta code.

For the more minute details of the Overwatch 2 beta, check out Blizzard's Q&A here.

