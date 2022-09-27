When does Overwatch 1 shut down?

The Overwatch 1 shut down date is coming up soon, with the game set to go offline on October 2. In the time between then and October 4, Blizzard will get everything updated and ready for Overwatch 2 to launch, which will replace Overwatch 1. Whether you’re an existing Overwatch player, or you’re looking to play Overwatch 2 at launch, here’s what you need to know about the end of Overwatch 1 and the transition to Overwatch 2.

When do the Overwatch 1 servers go offline? Blizzard has confirmed that the Overwatch 1 servers will go offline on October 2. Unfortunately, an exact time has not been specified, so it is unclear when on October 2 players will be booted off the game as the servers close. Also bear in mind that your time zone may mean that Overwatch 1 actually goes offline on October 3. We will update this guide with the exact timings as soon as we know them!

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Once Overwatch 1 has gone offline, the servers will be down for about 27 hours (assuming everything goes to plan) according to Overwatch 2 commercial leader Jon Spector. Once the server downtime is over on October 4 (or potentially October 5 depending on your time zone), Overwatch 1 will have been replaced with Overwatch 2, which will be free to play for anyone and will include the latest heroes – Sojourn, Junker Queen, the season 1 battle pass character Kiriko – six new maps, the new Push mode, and the first premium Overwatch 2 battle pass.



In the meantime, current Overwatch players should make sure they’ve got Overwatch cross-progression sorted and their accounts merged. This’ll ensure that you won’t lose any skins and cosmetics, stats, presets, and ranks. Overwatch 1 players will also be able to pre-install Overwatch 2 for an even smoother transition once the server downtime is over, but players that don’t pre-install will see the upgrade to Overwatch 2 like a regular game update once the servers are back online.