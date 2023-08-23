Outrage is a 32-player battle royale that wants you to brawl your way to victory

By Josh West
published

Announced at the Future Games Show: Gamescom showcase, Outrage is a new battle royale contender

A brand new battle royale was unveiled at the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase. Outrage is set to launch next year for PC with this 32-player, melee-based brawler offering something distinct in what is undoubtedly the most competitive video game genres around. 

The meteoric rise of the battle royale, and the sustained success of games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Warzone 2 has been a real delight in recent years. But for those of you out there who aren't a massive fan of shooters, however, there's little to grab ahold of. Enter Outrage, the melee-based brawler in which you and your buddies will be able to punch, kick, and brutalize your way to success – with your avatar steadily growing in physical size the more sustained damage you are able to output. 

It's a compelling (and admittedly silly) concept but one we are keen to see more of, particularly with Outrage offering up a selection of tightly-congested, largely-destructible environments to battle across. Whether you're unleashing your fists on an unsuspecting party or picking your buddies up and hauling them into death traps, Outrage looks like it's going to be a hell of a lot of fun.

Outrage is expected to launch in spring 2024 on PC via Steam from Hardball Games, a new independent studio founded to deliver satisfying multiplayer experiences. If you want to learn more, don't forget to wishlist Outrage on Steam, and you can join up to the studio's Discord now to get involved with the beta testing community on the road to release.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Josh West
Josh West
UK Managing Editor, GamesRadar+

Josh West is the UK Managing Editor of GamesRadar+. He has over 10 years experience in online and print journalism, and holds a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Prior to starting his current position, Josh has served as GR+'s Features Editor and Deputy Editor of games™ magazine, and has freelanced for numerous publications including 3D Artist, Edge magazine, iCreate, Metal Hammer, Play, Retro Gamer, and SFX. Additionally, he has appeared on the BBC and ITV to provide expert comment, written for Scholastic books, edited a book for Hachette, and worked as the Assistant Producer of the Future Games Show. In his spare time, Josh likes to play bass guitar and video games. Years ago, he was in a few movies and TV shows that you've definitely seen but will never be able to spot him in.