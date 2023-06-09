Outlander season 7 will feature some secret returning characters

Outlander season 7 reunites viewers with time-traveling couple Jamie and Claire Fraser. This time around, the pair will be back for 16 new episodes as they tackle the Revolutionary War as well as getting involved in more stone-hopping antics.

Speaking to SFX magazine in the new issue, which features The Witcher on the cover, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explains that the time-travel elements were a lot of fun, and also gave them room to bring back some old characters too. Among those who've been confirmed are Graham McTavish's Dougal MacKenzie and Lotte Verbeek's Geillis Duncan, while Roberts also teases a few more surprises along the way.

"The way we’ve always told story is we move around a lot so we can do flashbacks and flash-forwards," the showrunner explains. "The fun aspect of that is when we’re in the [writers’] room talking about something and go, 'hey, wait a minute! Can we bring so-and-so back?'

"We throw out these tendrils to see if we can get these people back if they’re not busy – because everybody’s busy now that they’ve been on Outlander," he jokes. "And now we can tell some of their stories. Plus, there’s a couple other folks that you’ll see too."

That last part has us very intrigued indeed as Outlander has seen plenty of actors come and go over the years, including Tobias Menzies, Duncan Lacroix, and Ed Speleers. However, at the moment it seems like we'll just have to wait and see who will appear in the penultimate season.

Outlander will air on Starz from June 16.

