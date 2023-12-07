Outgoing PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan was just gifted a one-of-a-kind PS1-style PS5, and I'm desperate for one of my own

Jim Ryan was gifted a one-of-a-kind PS5 from PlayStation as a parting present, and I can't help but want one.

Ryan announced earlier this year that he'd be stepping down from his post as Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO come April 1, 2024. Sony apparently just held a party in honor of Ryan's 30-year career at the company earlier this week, attended by other long-time PlayStation figureheads like Kazunori Yamauchi.

From the photos below, we can even see that Ryan was gifted a special "Jim Ryan PS5" styled after the iconic original PlayStation. Ryan has effectively been with PlayStation since the first console was launched all the way back in 1994, so it's a particularly fitting gift as he leaves the company.

Sad I won’t be around for #TheGameAwards but I couldn’t pass up the chance to go to Jim Ryan’s thank you party and be around some legends and this one of a kind “Jim Ryan” PS5 with PS1 style. pic.twitter.com/WP7qwtxDI0December 7, 2023 See more

But I can't deny it - I'd really like that PS5. Hell, it's not even the PS5 console itself that's really nicely designed, because the DualSense controller styled after the original PS1 is a fine work of art as well. I'm not alone in this - the comments underneath the tweet above are full of people wanting to get their hands on the gear.

"I'd steal that DualSense from that party," writes one Twitter user, with another adding "Can I buy that DualSense?" No, you probably can't buy the one-of-a-kind DualSense controller, or the special PS5 console for that matter, but you could try working at Sony for 30 years.

I can't work out if that's a genuine PS1 controller cable port on the front of the PS5 console, or whether someone's cleverly switched the cable heads around to hide a USB port under there. Either way, it's a very nice touch of dedication from whoever conceptualized the console.

