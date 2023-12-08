Our most-anticipated roguelike is now Steam's most-anticipated game, as The Day Before and The Finals release within hours of each other

Hades 2 might not have won the Most Anticipated Game trophy at The Game Awards 2023, but it has topped a list that actually means something. The roguelike sequel is now Steam’s most wishlisted game following the release of two other big ‘uns.

Zombie kind-of-MMO The Day Before and free-to-play shooter The Finals were both, at one point in time, the most wishlisted games on the digital storefront. Coincidentally, both games also launched yesterday on December 5, and consequently bumped Hades 2 up to the top spot.

The Day Before finally released after months of controversy, but those divisive discussions weren’t a thing of the past, as the game was met with an “Overwhelmingly Negative” response based on user reviews. Meanwhile, The Finals seems to be faring slightly better following a surprise shadow drop at last night’s trailer fest, partly thanks to the extravagant environmental destruction.

Steam’s “Top Wishlists” section now sees Hades 2 at the top, with citybuilder Manor Lords and even more enigmatic sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong following just behind.

Hades was a roguelike sensation when it fully launched in 2020, winning our Game of the Year prize and garnering millions of fans with its frantic action, wildly diverse character builds, and cyclical story that took advantage of its structure. So I'm not surprised to see a follow-up rank this highly based on wishlists.

Hades 2 presumably iterates on that winning formula while shifting the focus away from Zagreus and onto his sister, Melinoë, the Princess of the Underground, who probably faces similar battles with demons, bisexual gods, and daddy issues. Developer Supergiant recently revealed that the sequel would enter early access between April and June next year with more content than the original’s early access launch. Not too long a wait now.

