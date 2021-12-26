Our favorite PS5 SSD is now down to a record low price at Amazon

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals have been particularly strong in the last few weeks, but this record low price on the best PS5 SSD in the business takes the cake this holiday season. You can pick up the 1TB Seagate Firecuda 530 heatsink model for just $229.99 at Amazon right now (was $274.99). That's a solid $45 saving that beats the previous record low price by $10.

We were previously only seeing this PS5 SSD dropping down to $240 before December's sales, but you're getting particularly good value at just $230. It's worth noting that that $274.99 listing price is a little inflated over the $259 MSRP, but we've seen stock shortages inflating those costs over the last few months. You're still picking up a record low price here, though.

With read and write speeds of 7,300 / 6,000 MB/s respectively you're getting some solid performance under the hood. Of course, everything is still PS5-compliant here, including the built-in heatsink.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, but we're also rounding up more PS5 SSD deals in the Christmas sales just below.

Seagate Firecuda 530 Heatsink model 1TB PS5 SSD| $274.99 Seagate Firecuda 530 Heatsink model 1TB PS5 SSD| $274.99 $229.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - The Seagate Firecuda 530 is our favorite PS5 SSD on the market right now, and with a $45 discount it's down to a record low price at Amazon. The easy cooling system, super-fast speeds, and that Seagate name make this a fantastic option for anyone upgrading their internal storage.



