Our favorite Disney songs, from Let it Go to an underrated Tarzan classic

It’s an impossible question: what’s your favorite Disney song? Throughout the decades, the Mouse has been lucky enough to grace us with toe-tappers, power ballads, and pop anthems galore across its animated and live-action classics. Picking just one feels wrong somehow and, yet, here we are.

Ahead of the release of The Little Mermaid, we polled the GamesRadar+ and Total Film teams on their favorite Disney tracks. Some were unexpected – but all were united in painting a picture of Disney’s glorious singsong genius throughout the ages.

To help get you in a bippity-boppidy-mood, we’ve even put together our own Spotify mixtape for you to listen to while you scroll through our hot takes on Disney’s musical oeuvre.

(And, no, we don’t talk about Bruno – but another underappreciated Encanto song makes its presence felt down below.)

Let It Go – Frozen

(Image credit: Disney)

Elsa's big Frozen solo isn't just a spectacular showcase of Idina Menzel's seriously impressive voice, it's also a cathartic celebration of releasing yourself from whatever is holding you back. Across the course of the track, Elsa goes from timid and restrained to wonderfully bold and free – and it helps that the huge chorus packs an ear-worm punch (and the bridge is dripping with those oh-snow-delightful puns). No wonder it's one of Disney's most famous songs. Go Elsa! Molly Edwards

I’ve Got a Dream – Tangled

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney’s 50th animated feature doesn’t want for bangers, but the stand-out has to be this raucous pub sing-along, where the Snuggly Duckling’s most thuggish regulars disarmingly declare their love of Mozart, interior design and ceramic unicorns. Even on the bazillionth listen (my infant son watched Tangled all hours of the day and often night), I’m still tickled by the sweetness, the subversiveness and the sublime rhymes (‘Though I’m one disgusting blighter/I’m a lover, not a fighter’). Matthew Leyland

I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) – Hercules

(Image credit: Disney)

Picking a favourite Disney song is like asking a parent to pick a favourite child – we all have one, we just won’t say it out loud.

Speaking of, this crooning ballad takes Meg’s will-she, won’t-she inner conflict and lets it burst forth into a catchy, poppy number that breaks free from decades of tradition. This ain’t your typical Disney Princess song. It’s Meg (and the movie) personified: a sassy, rule-breaking hit that deserves to stand tall on the Mount Rushmore – or should that be Mount Olympus? – of Disney classics. Bradley Russell

Surface Pressure – Encanto

(Image credit: Disney)

Okay, so there’s an argument that 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is the biggest earworm from Encanto, but the one I couldn’t stop listening to was 'Surface Pressure'. Written by none other than Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, the song is supremely catchy – especially the "drip, drip, drip" break in the middle. But it’s the moving message behind it that gets me every time. Delving into the pressure on Luisa, the second-eldest of the magical Madrigal family, she sings of carrying the emotional load and taking too much on as cracks begin to appear. And really, who can’t relate to that? Fay Watson

Son Of Man – Tarzan

(Image credit: Disney)

The Tarzan soundtrack has one thing no other Disney film has, something which makes it far superior – the legendary Phil Collins. Standing out from the other Broadway musical inspired Disney songs, the Genesis drummer infused his Tarzan tracks with rock 'n' roll and yes, a lot of drums – all of which helped bring the jungle to life. And the best song amongst the certified bangers is 'Son Of Man' which tells the story of Tarzan's coming-of-age, accompanying a beautifully animated montage scene. Emily Murray

I'll Make a Man Out of You – Mulan

(Image credit: Disney)

Part of the reason Mulan’s training montage always moved me as a youngster is because it’s set to 'I’ll Make a Man Out of You,' which, ironically, proves being a warrior – whatever that might mean to you – has more to do with spirit than gender. Li Shang vocalist Donny Osmond commands its deceptively galvanizing lyrics, while Mulan and her pals inject some typical Disney humor midway. It’s pretty simple, yes, with its repetition and lack of big notes, but that makes it better; it’s easy to belt out to yourself when in need of a confidence boost. Amy West

Part of Your World – The Little Mermaid

(Image credit: Disney)

'Part of Your World,' which The Little Mermaid's Ariel sings wistfully in her grotto full of human artefacts towards the beginning of the movie, is a song of longing and yearning – but not for a person or romantic connection. No, this musical number occurs long before she meets love interest Prince Eric, and is instead about her ache to live on dry land. Ariel wants a better life, new experiences, and to see the world beyond her home – something we can all relate to. Emily Garbutt

Want more? Here are the best Disney movies, plus the latest news on the new Disney movies in 2023 and beyond.