Original Metroid Prime dev adores the remaster - apart from the doors

One former Metroid Prime dev thinks the newly-revealed remaster messed up one aspect.

Yesterday on February 8, Nintendo announced Metroid Prime Remastered after years of anticipation and speculation, and revealed it'd be releasing later that same day. Now, Zoid Kirsch, a former developer on the original Metroid Prime, thinks the remaster "fucked up" one aspect: the doors.

They fucked up the doors in the re-mastered Metroid Prime! They have the wrong alpha level on the door shields. Left is original, second is re-mastered.I tend to be a bet picky about this since I literally spent months working on the doors. This should be fixed. pic.twitter.com/GUBUoXDyzjFebruary 9, 2023 See more

In short, Kirsch reckons Metroid Prime Remastered has the wrong alpha levels on the door shields. These shields are found all over doors throughout not only Metroid Prime, but also the wider Metroid series, and are completely indestructible to weapons. The only way Samus can open them is by completing another task first.

Kirsch says he spent "months" working on the doors, so he's a little peeved they're not looking quite right in the remaster. No, for those wondering, "months" isn't a typo from Kirsch - doors really are that tough to get right in video games, and they're often an absolute headache for developers to nail.

However, that hasn't stopped Kirsch from adoring the remaster. "Following up--the re-master is amazingly well done," the former dev wrote in a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab). "The improvements to Samus and the boss models are awesome. I just noticed this particular change that stood out from the original. It's still a wonderful re-master and should be played and enjoyed."

