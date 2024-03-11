Ori and the Blind Forest has sold around 10 million copies which "probably makes it the most successful Metroidvania ever made," but its dev could've gone bankrupt

The developer of Ori and the Blind Forest has revealed the Metroidvania series has sold around 10 million copies when it could've bankrupted its developer.

The director of Ori and the Blind Forest has taken to Twitter to show off their latest purchase. Along with a photo of the Neo Geo (one of the most expensive consoles of all time when adjusted with inflation) and a copy of Metal Slug 3, Thomas Mahler writes: "If Blind Forest would have flopped back then, we would've been bankrupt as a studio."

The tweet continues: "But thank god it didn't - we sold around 10m copies of Ori so far, which probably makes it the most successful Metroidvania series ever made. And it allowed me to buy this." Mahler is clearly a fan of retro consoles as the Moon Game Studios CEO follows up this tweet showing off some of the other treasures in their collection. For instance, not one but seven Sega Dreamcasts, some PS2 and PS3 devkits, a special edition Nintendo GameCube, and more.

If Blind Forest would have flopped back then, we would’ve been bankrupt as a studio.But thank god it didn’t - we sold around 10m copies of Ori so far, which probably makes it the most successful Metroidvania series ever made.And it allowed me to buy this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lXh26hBNqbMarch 10, 2024 See more

It's been nine years since Ori and the Blind Forest's release and four years since its sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Both games have clearly been very successful for the studio and prove that it was the right decision to take a risk on developing them, even if it meant the developer could've gone bankrupt.

Moon Game Studios is now working on what Mahler calls the studio's "Zelda" after its "Mario" - which in this situation is Ori. The developer has taken a surprising new direction this time and is now working on an action-RPG called No Rest For the Wicked. Rest assured Ori fans, this upcoming title is just as beautiful as the Metroidvania that came before it.

No Rest For the Wicked is set to be a " precision-based " Diablo rival with brutal combat, " no microtransactions and battle passes ," and even some interior decorating.