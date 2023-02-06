Ori and the Blind Forest was its developer's Mario, but its next game is its Zelda

The developer behind Ori and the Blind Forest has described its next project as the "Zelda" of the studio, with the Ori series being the "Mario."

Thomas Mahler, the CEO of Moon Game Studios, has tweeted about the studio's current project, comparing it to Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda. "Ori was our 'Mario', this is our 'Zelda'", Mahler says, "that was my thought when I first started prototyping our new project back in 2015."

Ori was our 'Mario', this is our 'Zelda'.That was my thought when I first started prototyping our new project back in 2015.We then committed to Wisps, which allowed us to give this project more time in the oven so that we'd then be able to turn it into a full-blown ARPG.February 4, 2023 See more

The Moon Game Studios CEO isn't necessarily comparing the Ori series, which is a platforming Metroidvania, to Nintendo's plumber friend but instead suggesting that the developer's next game will have a similar progression to what Nintendo had when moving on from the Super Mario series to The Legend of Zelda series back in the day. Mehler explains this in the replies to the tweet by saying: "Nintendo back then made a platformer, followed by an Adventure game - hence my analogy."

We don't know much about Moon Game Studios' next project as it's yet to be fully announced. All we do know is that it's set to be an action-RPG and that it's been in development since 2015, as per Mahler's tweet. Thanks to the replies to the tweet, we also know that it'll have a similar art style to the Ori games as Mahler wants players to "know that this is a Moon Studios game even if you just see a thumbnail."

