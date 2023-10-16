One Starfield modder liked the RPG's quality-of-life features so much, they went back and added a big one to Skyrim

Starfield inspired one modder to go back and add a quality-of-life feature to Bethesda’s immortal RPG Skyrim.

Modder JaySerpa yearned to heal downed allies in Skyrim, just as you can in Starfield, and so they made it possible themselves. “I was playing Skyrimfield and Sarah kept aggroing every single species on the planet,” explained JaySerpa in the mod’s description. “‘Goddamn it, Sarah, Stop destroying every ecosystem we land in!’ I thought to myself, while I was on my way to heal her,” the modder continued. “Then the thought came to me: This is quite handy. Wouldn’t it be cool to heal followers in the same way in Skyrim?”

The Skyrim mod - simply called Press E To Heal Followers on NexusMods - works in much the same way as it does in Starfield. Once an ally collapses in battle, you just need to run up to your crawling friend and press E to administer a potion (specifically, the weakest potion in your inventory). You can then continue to slay monsters and clash steel side-by-side with your friends. While they were at it, JaySerpa also added 200 lines of dialogue to make the companion’s generic “thank yous” more immersive.

JaySerpa is a veteran Skyrim creator at this point; they previously modded in the much-requested ability to pet dogs, something that I’m very much missing in Bethesda’s space epic due to the lack of non-violent non-humans. The modder has also tackled more expansive additions, including one quest pack that turns Skyrim into a Harry Potter RPG, sort of. I hope we see these kinds of efforts when Starfield gets official modding support next year.

