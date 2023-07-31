One of the best things about Baldur's Gate 3 is how its boar goes down ladders

One of the best things about Baldur's Gate 3 is how its boar descends ladders, no really.

As highlighted by @matttwood on Twitter, Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has unexpectedly added a hilarious animation for the boars in the game, or more specifically, when they're climbing down a ladder - which I guess is a regular thing in the RPG? As you can see from the video below, the Baldur's Gate 3 boar is surprisingly agile, until it's not.

At first, the pig appears to be quite nimble, since they're able to reverse and lower themselves down the ladder, but this illusion is quickly shattered when the creature slides down the rungs of the ladder and crashes at the bottom, falling onto its back. To be fair, the boar did recover very quickly and played it cool as if nothing had happened making it only slightly less embarrassing.

One of my favorite things in #BaldursGate3 is watching pigs go down ladders. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PGWLVAJhjIJuly 30, 2023 See more

It's funny that Larian Studios took the time to animate the boar not only sliding down the ladder (why didn't it just jump down?) but also falling on its face at the bottom. Especially since this doesn't add anything to the game overall, just gives players a little chuckle as they're navigating through Baldur's Gate 3.

Speaking of Baldur's Gate 3, we are just a couple of days away from the RPG's full launch on August 3 (PC) and just over a month away from its PS5 release on September 6. If you want to know exactly when to jump in, here's the Baldur's Gate 3 release times .