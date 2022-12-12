One of the best modern stealth games comes to Amazon Prime this month

Dishonored 2 is headlining Amazon Prime's late-December offerings.

Not content with one round of games included via Amazon Prime this month, the mega-company is rotating in a new set of games later this month on December 27. Headlining the collection is Dishonored 2, which is one of the best stealth games in recent memory, depending on who you ask.

The stealthy sequel has players taking up the mantle of either Emily Kaldwin or Corvo Attano, several years after the original game's events. Both assassins have varying otherworldly powers to play around with, which makes things really fun, whether you want to avoid being seen entirely, or slice up guards into tiny pieces.

As for games that aren't Dishonored 2, Amazon Prime's offerings from December 27 also include Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2, and Metal Slug 3 - perfect for retro shooter fans - while the likes of Real Bout Fatal Fury and King of Fighters 2003 also join the roster.

Rounding out the offerings are The Last Blade and its sequel, Twinkle Star Sprites, and the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection. In fact, if you're a particularly keen fan of pixelated games from around the SNK era, you're in for a pretty nice treat if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Currently, Amazon Prime just added the likes of Quake, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and Desert Child to its regular monthly offerings earlier this month. As ever, there are also monthly in-game rewards for players of ongoing games like Apex Legends and GTA Online.

