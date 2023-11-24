One of our favorite gaming Lego sets is cheaper than ever this Black Friday on Amazon

Lego has certainly branched out in recent years, but this towering Tallneck set is still among its best gaming offerings in recent years. A brick-tastic recreation of Horizon Forbidden West's largest mechanical beast, this 1222-piece set is perfect for those hunting the Old World for a Christmas present or for those wanting to step up their Lego game up in the biggest possible way.

On Amazon, the Tallneck building set is $73.99 (was $89.99). That's 18% off. It may not sound like much but, if you know your Lego, you know some sets rarely get discounts. Simply put, this is the lowest price it's ever been. Even better: the set comes with a cutesy Aloy minifig and a Watcher, all set on a display stand for those who want to show off their handiwork when all is said and done.

LEGO Forbidden Horizon: Tallneck (76989) Building Set | $89.99 $73.99 at Amazon

Save $16 - The Tallneck set comes complete with Tallneck (you can't really miss it) and two mini-figures in the shape of Aloy and a Watcher. 1222 pieces of tall boi brilliance, if you ask us. It's one of the more unique Lego sets out there, and a pitch-perfect recreation of one of Horizon's most awe-inspiring creatures Buy it if: ✅ You're a Horizon mega-fan

✅ You want another Lego project to dive into

✅ You want to add to your LEGO display collection Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a more poseable set



Should you buy the Lego Horizon Tallneck set?

Let's say this up front: we love this LEGO Tallneck set. It's incredible looking, challenging in places, and what feels like a real must-have for any Horizon fans.

From our experience, the set takes around five hours to build (so, give or take a solid weekend day of umming, ahhing, and wondering what goes where), so you'll certainly get value for your money in that respect. It's also a set that will help younger Lego fans graduate from smaller builds to something altogether more complex. It's not too much of a head-scratcher, either; it's a straightforward experience, and a set we awarded 4.5 out of 5 in our review.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $73.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 1,222 Minifigures 1 Dimensions H: 13.5" / W: 9" / D: 6.5" Item Number 76989

