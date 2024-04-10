One of last year's best and biggest roguelikes gets even better: first Brotato DLC coming this summer alongside 4-player co-op

Brotato, one of the highest rated roguelikes of all time on Steam, is getting its first DLC this Summer alongside a new four-player co-op update.

Announced during the Triple-i Initiative 2024 indie showcase, Brotato's first DLC is titled Abyssal Terrors and takes players down to the "abyssal depths" for 20 new waves of enemies and bosses "that will test even the most seasoned players." Abyssal Terrors also introduces 10 distinct potato characters, each with their own special abilities and playstyles. There are also 10 new weapons you can find and equip along the way as well as 30 new items to collect that should keep the gameplay feeling fresh.

Finally, arriving as a free update to all players around the ame time is Brotato's new four-player local co-op mode, which is exactly what it says on the tin. You and up to three friends can band together against spud-hating aliens in the same room and on the same screen. The co-op update also includes some balancing tweaks, fixes, and "new content to enrich the gameplay experience and ensure that Brotato continues to be a dynamic and engaging game for new and returning players alike."

If you're unfamiliar, the quickest way to gain a rudimentary understanding of Brotato is by imagining a baby game born from Vampire Survivors and The Binding Of Isaac, but here the main character is from Potato World and is thus a potato. Story-wise, there ain't much goin' on. You're the titular potato bro and you're forced into an intense top-down survival situation after crashing into a hostile alien planet. You've gotta love it.

There are dozens of playable potato variants and hundreds of randomized items that modify the gameplay and make every run unique. All of that variability, combined with the fact that potato bro can hold onto six weapons at a time, makes for a highly replayable experience and one of the best roguelikes that released in 2023.

