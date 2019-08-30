On The Radar: Gears 5 – A deep dive into the most ambitious Gears of War game ever created

Welcome to On The Radar: The home for in-depth conversations around the world's biggest games. This month we are diving deep into Gears 5, one of the most anticipated and mysterious games of 2019.

For the latest instalment of On The Radar, GamesRadar travelled to The Coalition's offices in Vancouver to play Gears 5, the biggest and most ambitious game in the Gears of War series to date. The Gears 5 campaign follows Kait Diaz as she attempts to uncover the secrets of her past, a mission fraught with danger as Sera once again sits on the precipice of war. We spent five hours with the Gears 5 campaign to get a better idea of what The Coalition is trying to achieve here, getting a first look at its big open spaces, side quests, and changes to play that will ultimately ensure that this entry into the long-running series is the most courageous yet. We also had the opportunity to get hands-on with Gears 5's take on Horde mode and the chance to sit down with The Coalition's creative leads to discuss the making of Gears 5.

Gears 5 is a big statement of intent for The Coalition. It's the biggest, boldest, and most ambitious Gears of War game ever made, packed with new ideas and fresh ways to play. It isn't about changing the core focus of Gears of War, but evolving it for a new generation of players. It's a game built around improving approachability and accessibility across all of its disciplines, with Gears 5 feeling fresh and energised as a result.

On the road to review, our full week of Gears 5 coverage begins today with a deep dive into the campaign, which covers our experience playing Act 2 and Act 3 of the single-player. There's more to come, of course, so be sure to keep this page bookmarked and return all throughout the week for explorations of the Gears 5 campaign, its multiplayer modes, the series' legacy, and interviews with the developers from The Coalition that made it all possible.

Gears 5 review

The game's biggest changes don’t reinvent the series, but give the classic shooter more room to breathe. Let Gears be Gears.

Gears 5 campaign hands-on preview

We get hands-on with five hours of Gears 5, the biggest Gears of War campaign ever created. It's a bold and ambitious creation, breathing new life into the long-running series.

Gears 5 has "levels that are 50 times bigger than any previous Gears level"

Wondering why The Coalition introduced the Skiff? You'll need it to traverse Gears 5's giant play spaces, says studio head Rod Fergusson.

New Gears 5 Screenshots

These new Gears 5 screenshots detail the game's evocative and vibrant world, giving you a better idea of what to expect from the awesome new environments and levels that The Coalition has built.

Gears 5 was inspired by BioShock Infinite, of all things

Gears of War boss Rod Fergusson recalls how his time at Irrational Games helped to inspire Gears 5 and The Coalition's approach to combat spaces.

Gears 5 was built to be the most approachable game in the series

How a note passed across a meeting room table helped to inspire a shift in philosophy at The Coalition

An unsung hero takes the spotlight in Gears 5

The Coalition is channeling many of the new additions and changes coming to Gears 5 through Jack.

Meet the Gears 5 characters

Everything you need to know about the major Gears 5 characters, from Kait and JD to brand new faces.

Why wasn't Gears 5 held back to be a Project Scarlett launch title?

Why is Gears 5 launching at the end of the console generation? We took it to Rod Fergusson to find out why Gears 5 wasn't held back as a Project Scarlett launch title.

Gears 5 adds LGBTQ+ banners to its multiplayer mode

Gears 5 is taking a giant-booted step towards inclusivity with the addition of 19 pride banners to its multiplayer modes.

Gears of War 4 ending explained

Prepare for the Gears 5 campaign with this Gears of War 4 story recap: the Swarm and Kait's necklace explained.

Gears of War revisited

With Gears 5 on the near horizon, developers join Official Xbox Magazine to look back on Gears of War, the shooter that kickstarted a bold, new era of console gaming

An ode to the Gears of War Lancer

From the archives of Edge Magazine, this is an ode to the Gears of War Lancer, a weapon as ludicrous as it was essential.

Check back in throughout the week for regular updates, features, interviews, and even more information on Gears 5.