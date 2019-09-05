Popular

Gears 5 adds a bunch of LGBTQ+ banners to its multiplayer mode

By

Marcus Fenix said gay rights

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Gears 5 is taking a giant-booted step towards inclusivity with the addition of 19 pride banners to its multiplayer mode. If you've earned a commendation after a multiplayer match, your banner will be displayed behind your character, so if you're a fan of Sea of Thieves or want to proudly state your identity, you'll have plenty of options. Twitter user @ashiinu first pointed out the colorful addition on Twitter early September 5.  

Seems like The Coalition is working hard to make the fifth installment in the main Gears franchise more inclusive and welcoming to people who don't identify as rectangle-shaped muscle men with gravelly voices and a penchant for skull caps. That's probably why the game focuses on a female character (Kait Diaz) for the first time ever. 

With that in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that there will be 19 pride flags available as multiplayer banners, including (but not limited to), intersex, bisexual, polysexual, and nonbinary. They're listed simply as numbered "pride banners" and are not trapped behind a paywall, but can be crafted for free in-game (another smart move by The Coalition). 

Gears 5 is dropping for PC and Xbox One on September 10, but is available for download as soon as tomorrow, September 6, for Xbox Live Game Pass Ultimate members. Dropping alongside the inclusive pride flags will be a brand new co-op multiplayer mode called Escape, a revamped Horde mode, and levels that are exponentially larger than they've ever been before.

For all things Gears-related, check out our On The Radar: Gears 5 - A deep dive into the most ambitious Gears of War game ever created.  

Alyssa Mercante

U.S.-based Staff Writer here to wade through the muck that is game news to bring you the shiniest cool stuff I can find. Mother to two rescue cats, Radgie and Riot. Struggling to flex in Overwatch thanks to the addition of role queue, as being a Moira one-trick isn't all it's cracked up to be anymore. When Overwatch infuriates me, I'll hop over to Apex Legends for some more frustration, because apparently I love to be angry. In preparation for Star Wars Episode 9, I recently started the filmography from the beginning and am absolutely baffled at how insufferable little Anakin Skywalker is - and how often Jar Jar Binks says "how rude!" 