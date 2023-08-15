Oh, Baldur's Gate 3 Act 1 is "actually a very long tutorial"

Baldur's Gate 3 Act 1, which by most estimates should take you between 30 and 40 hours to complete, is just a very long tutorial, Larian says.

As someone with very little prior knowledge of the series and who has never played Dungeons & Dragons, this would've been mighty handy to know. Watching Larian's long-awaited sequel become the biggest game in the world right now, smash Steam records left and right, and climb to the top of Metacritic's highest-rated PC games ever, I've been desperate to check it out for myself but also intimidated by its massive scale and unfamiliar systems. Little did I know the entire first act is literally designed to teach newcomers its ways. Larian founder Swen Vincke said as much in a recent interview with PC Gamer.

"If you pay very close attention to Act 1, you will see that it's actually a very long tutorial," he said. "Systems are being shown to you. The AI shows you a lot of things, and makes you realize [how they work], maybe sometimes subconsciously, but you figure things out. You discover increasingly sophisticated challenges, where you will always find a way, because there's always multiple solutions, anyway. But you might discover and stumble upon something that's possible, and from now on, it becomes part of the arsenal that you can use to play the game."

This will give me a lot more confidence the next time I find myself completely lost, encouraged by two key facts: Larian knows I'm lost and is subtly holding my hand, and also, I'm not the only one who doesn't know what's going on.

