Official tabletop RPG offers a sneak peek at Assassin's Creed Japan

We might be able to get a sneak peek of Assassin's Creed Red in a new tabletop RPG.

As reported by Access the Animus on Twitter yesterday, Ubisoft is putting out a brand new Assassin's Creed TTRPG. While the main body of the new tabletop game won't be focused on Japan, a "test story" will be set in Feudal Japan in around 1558, and may offer a teaser of things to come in Assassin's Creed Red.

The #AssassinsCreed RPG tabletop game will also contain an example / test story set in Feudal Japan!The story, used as an example to demonstrate gameplay, is set in 🇯🇵 Japan in 1558 🇯🇵 and may - at least "visually" - be tied to Codename Red! pic.twitter.com/DNhTvdFsYHAugust 20, 2023 See more

Assassin's Creed Red is, if you've forgotten in the months since its announcement last year, just one of Ubisoft's many, many new entries in the historic series. Feudal Japan is something Assassin's Creed fans have been asking for for what feels like forever now, and although Red isn't launching before 2024, it's still extremely promising for long-time fans.

In the new Assassin's Creed TTRPG though, the smaller story set in Feudal Japan will apparently offer an "example of gameplay" that might be associated with Red. If the reporting here is accurate, the TTRPG could indicate whether Red will be more of a stealth-focused adventure, like the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage, or something more of an RPG like the gargantuan Valhalla.

We'll apparently at least be associating with Chiyome Mochizuki in the TTRPG story, a character who originally appeared as a Templar back in Assassin's Creed Memories. The TTRPG actually casts Mochizuki as an Assassin, according to Access the Animus, so there might be a bit of retconning going on in the new tabletop game.

The Assassin's Creed TTRPG is launching a Kickstarter campaign next month on September 5. Although it's apparently offering a sneak peek of Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Red, the worldwide developer/publisher isn't totally financing the new venture.

Elsewhere, Assassin's Creed Mirage launches later this year on October 5, taking us back to Baghdad in the shoes of veteran Assassin Basim, when the Valhalla character was just starting out on his journey.

Assassin's Creed Red was reportedly responsible for the cancellation of Immortals Fenyx Rising 2, as Ubisoft shifted its resources to going all-in on its historical franchise.