Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti GPU apparently isn’t a thing anymore, but do we really need one anyway?

We’ve got bad news if you’re holding out for the Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti to arrive, as the would-be flagship GPU seemingly isn’t on the cards. The rumours emerge as we approach the one year anniversary of the GeForce RTX 4090, and there’s already chatter about next-gen RTX 5090 specs making the rounds.

It feels like only yesterday that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 entered the best graphics card race with a tremendous bang. Yet, here we are, talking about both the existence of an RTX 4090 Ti and what the RTX 5090 might provide your future gaming PC with. In a way, the current flagship occupying the GPU performance throne for a bit longer makes a lot of sense, as it’s a monstrous card that can handle even intense workloads.

The latest Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti news comes courtesy of Kopite7kimi, a reliable leaker that lead the charge with last year’s RTX 4000 rumours. In a tweet, the insider says “I'm afraid there won't be RTX 4090 Ti anymore,” while simultaneously divulging that new RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 versions could be inbound.

I'm afraid there won't be RTX 4090 Ti anymore. Some low-grade AD103 and AD106 chips will be another versions of RTX 4070 and 4060.July 27, 2023 See more

In addition, Kopite7kimi chases the RTX 4090 Ti update with fresh RTX 5090 tinder for the rumour pyre, as the leaker claims the next-gen GPU will come armed with a 512-bit memory bus. Theoretically, that’d result in double the available bandwidth compared to the RTX 4090 if Nvidia opts to use new GDDR7 VRAM, but there’s no telling whether it’s planning to do so.

If the latest RTX 4090 Ti rumours are true, then the flagship graphics card is effectively cancelled. However, Nvidia hasn’t actually announced an RTX 4090 successor, so there’s no guarantee that it was going to be a thing in the first place. So, if you’ve been holding off picking up the flagship GeForce GPU in hopes that a Ti version arrives, we’d suggest giving up the ghost. Otherwise, you might leave it so late that the RTX 5090 rolls into town instead.

(Image credit: Future/John Loeffler)

Do we need an Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti?

I’ve tested almost every Lovelace Nvidia graphics card released to date, and I personally can’t see the need for an RTX 4090 Ti. The current frontrunner can maintain impressively high frame rates at 4K with every bell and whistle cranked up to max, and it makes short work of demanding ray tracing settings.

I’d even say that the RTX 4080 provides everything a premium gaming PC enthusiast could want and need, especially if you’re willing to use Nvidia DLSS 3. The AI upscaling tool does a commendable job filling in frame rate gaps without much visual compromise, and Frame Generation can even help the entry-level RTX 4060 pull off some neat 4K tricks.

It’s also important not to take eyes off of AMD during this time, as while the company hasn’t got a new-gen graphics card that is comparable to the RTX 4090, it could cook something up in the future. We’ve already heard whispers that a lower spec Radeon RX 7900 GPU with 16GB VRAM may arrive this week, so the red team has an opportunity to flank the Lovelace lineup with something above the flagship RX 7900 XTX.

The GPU scene is highly unpredictable, and the year ahead will undoubtedly be an interesting time to be a PC gamer. While the RTX 4090 will likely reign supreme for a little longer, we’ll likely see interesting scraps happening between AMD, Nvidia, and Intel on the midrange and entry-level battlefield.

Prefer prebuilds? Check out the best Alienware gaming PCs for our favourite aurora rigs. Alternatively, check out the best gaming laptops for a selection of portable powerhouses.