Nvidia RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 pre-orders now available at Newegg

Newegg has opened pre-orders on a variety of different gaming laptops, all of which feature one of Nvidia's latest graphics cards – either an RTX 4070, RTX 4060, or an RTX 4050. All of these are powered by Intel Core 13th gen processors, so you can be assured you are getting a top-of-the-line model.

The new graphics cards can be found on Newegg's website (opens in new tab), going for anywhere between $1,099.00 (opens in new tab) (like the MSI Thin GF63) Wto $3,299.99 (opens in new tab) (such as the Razer Blade 16 (opens in new tab)). Depending on the model you pick up, release dates differ but all will be out on the market by March 15th, 2023 at the latest. The earliest models will be launched on February 22nd for reference.

All gaming laptops offered by Newegg can support Cyberpunk 2077 up to 80fps at 1440p ultra settings, as well as being able to render complex Blender scenes in minutes and take advantage of Ada’s AV1 encoder for better quality video editing and livestreaming. We've rounded up a few gaming laptop pre-orders (you can also find the best cheap gaming laptop deals for further comparison) that we think are worth considering below:

What gaming laptop to pre-order

(opens in new tab) Aorus 15.6-inch (RTX 4070) gaming laptop | $2,099.00 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This Aorus gaming laptop has some strong specs to back up the RTX 4070 graphics card. And at a little over $2,000 for something that will be top of the market, you can't go wrong. Specs: Intel Core i9 13th Gen 13900HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 16 GB DDR5, 1 TB Gen4 SSD, Windows 11 Pro 64-bit Release date: February 23rd, 2023

(opens in new tab) MSI 15.6-inch (RTX 4060) | $1,499.00 at Newegg

One of the largest ranges of models comes from MSI with this 15.6-inch screen capable of 165hz. At just under $1,500, this is good value for money. Specs: Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13620H (2.40GHz), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16 GB DDR5, 1 TB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Home 64-bit Release date: March 7th, 2023

(opens in new tab) MSI GF Series 15.6-inch (RTX 4050) | $1,099.00 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Another MSI with a respectable price tag of just under $1,100. Considering this is a brand-new model with an RTX 4050 packaged in, you could do a lot worse for your money. Specs: Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12450H (2.00GHz), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16 GB DDR4, 512 GB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Home 64-bit Release date: February 2nd, 2023

More of today's best laptop deals

We've also put together the best gaming PCs at the cheapest prices for anyone based in the UK. Additionally, the best graphics cards and best CPUs for gaming in 2023 are all rounded up to help you find the cheapest price for each.